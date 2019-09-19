Did Alia Bhatt Misbehave With Her Bodyguards? Netizens Call Her Rude & Ask Her To Watch Her Attitude

Netizens School Alia

@sr_ib_456: "Wow! Such a nice loving attitude! And apparently she's nominated one of Asia's most inspiring woman.....👏👏👏👏👏👏."

@that_troll_slayer_girl: "What's with that attitude, woman? They are your bodyguards. Give respect."

More Negative Comments Poured In For Alia

@_the_article_: "This girl lost all her innocence that innocence she had before I really used to like her."

@dbhingmar: "Give respect to ur fans and bodyguards others wise ur career became spoil."

A Few Defended Alia

Some also defended Alia and said that stars are also human and just like us, they can feel irritated too!

@kbharath_cse: "what the f* guys...let them be what they are...they are also humans get irritatess sometime..they can also have happy, sad, angry feelings...not only kindness, poor celebrities."

@goldlavender: "it can happen yaar after a long day or consecutive days of working.. people can be tired and snap.....things must be put into context and consistency, she's not consistently rude so everyone just calm down."

What’s Your Take?

Do you feel that Alia is indeed at fault or you think she has been misunderstood by the netizens? Do tell us in the comments section below!

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.