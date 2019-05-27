English
    Did Ishaan Khatter Talk RUDELY To Karan Johar? Kangana Ranaut's Sister SLAMS KJo For Forcing Actors!

    By Kritika
    |

    As shocking as it sounds, but Kamaal R Khan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "According my sources #KaranJohar has thrown out #Ishaankhattar from #Dharma because Ishaan was talking rudely with him. Hence he is not going to make any more film with Ishaan." While we wonder how much authentic this news is, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel re-tweeted KRK's tweet and slammed Karan Johar for forcing actors.

    Rangoli Lashes Out At Karan

    She tweeted, "Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot f Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up...(contd)."

    She Further Wrote..

    "...& break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge."

    Netizens React Ti Rangoli's Tweet

    Avinash Jha @____Avinash____: "@Rangoli_A @kamaalrkhan mentioned @karanjohar didn't take rude behaviour in a good way. Which no one should. And look at your response to that tweet. You really think after what nd how u replied, Karan is looking bad here? I really pity your upbringing !!"

    Ruksar Parwani @ruksarparwani: "@Rangoli_A Bt why are you and your sister always interested in what @karanjohar and other actors are doing... this is the only reason y our parents teach us n say we should not sit idle lots of negative thoughts and negativity is in you. Work on it."

    Even Fans Of Kangana Are Upset With Rangoli's Remark On KJo

    Ankit @ankit_Zsh: "@Rangoli_A Dear rangoli, its a request to u... We are kangana fans... Not karan haters... I think u are more busy to focus on karan than kangana. Don't forget that your tweets represent kangana.. These type of tweets can be misunderstood.. And u can lose your followers."

    Adyasha Das @AdyashaDas7: "@Rangoli_A Seriously! How can you respond to KRK's tweet, who doesn't have any credibility! Rethink dear!"

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
