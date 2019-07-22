Did Katrina Kaif TURN Down Ranveer Singh's '83? Here's The Truth!

Katrina Kaif Rubbished The Rumours

Speaking with the leading daily, the actress was quoted as saying, "There was no conversation around Kabir's film. I was never in talks for ‘83. I know nothing about the film."

Is She In Talks With Zoya Akhtar For A Film?

To this, Katrina said that although she would love to work with Zoya Akhtar in her next film but there has been no talks as such with her for any movie. The actress was quoted as saying, "As for Zoya's next, I will be happy to work with her on any film she decides to cast me in but there has been no specific work conversation so far. She is a director you'd would give anything to work with."

'It's A Gift To Work With Zoya," Says Katrina

She further added, "She's phenomenally gifted and it's hard to express what she gives you as a director. It's such a gift to work with her. She's an incredible person; and so is Kabir."

Katrina On Her Choice Of Films

Recently in an interview, the actress mentioned, "It's the very idea I always want to be better than my last film. The kind of responses I have got for Zero and Bharat is very exciting. I now want to focus on finding good scripts and interesting characters."

We Just Can't Wait To Watch On The Big Screen

Meanwhile, Katrina recently celebrated her 36th birthday in Mexico with her family and close pals. With her 'picturesque' clicks from there, the actress left all her fans asking for more. On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar.