English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Katrina Kaif TURN Down Ranveer Singh's '83? Here's The Truth!

    By
    |

    We all know that Deepika Padukone is a part of Ranveer Singh starrer '83 where she will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. Before the actress came on board on the film, there were various speculations doing the rounds about Katrina Kaif being offered that role in the movie.

    Recently in an interview with Times Of India, the 'Bharat' actress reacted to these reports and clarified that she was never offered the Kabir Khan directorial.

    Katrina Kaif Rubbished The Rumours

    Speaking with the leading daily, the actress was quoted as saying, "There was no conversation around Kabir's film. I was never in talks for ‘83. I know nothing about the film."

    Is She In Talks With Zoya Akhtar For A Film?

    To this, Katrina said that although she would love to work with Zoya Akhtar in her next film but there has been no talks as such with her for any movie. The actress was quoted as saying, "As for Zoya's next, I will be happy to work with her on any film she decides to cast me in but there has been no specific work conversation so far. She is a director you'd would give anything to work with."

    'It's A Gift To Work With Zoya," Says Katrina

    She further added, "She's phenomenally gifted and it's hard to express what she gives you as a director. It's such a gift to work with her. She's an incredible person; and so is Kabir."

    Katrina On Her Choice Of Films

    Recently in an interview, the actress mentioned, "It's the very idea I always want to be better than my last film. The kind of responses I have got for Zero and Bharat is very exciting. I now want to focus on finding good scripts and interesting characters."

    We Just Can't Wait To Watch On The Big Screen

    Meanwhile, Katrina recently celebrated her 36th birthday in Mexico with her family and close pals. With her 'picturesque' clicks from there, the actress left all her fans asking for more. On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar.

    Does Katrina Kaif Feel AWKWARD When She Bumps Into Her Exes? The Actress Opens Up!

    More

    KATRINA KAIF News

    Read more about: katrina kaif
    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue