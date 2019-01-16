Did Ranveer Singh FEAR LOSING Deepika Padukone Before Marriage? Read On To Know!

When Ranveer Singh Was Asked If He Feared Losing Deepika Padukone Over A Tiff

"No, I never had such a thought, of course there are ups and downs, but I had made up my mind that she was the one, she is the only one whom I wanted to marry, so I was prepared to go through anything," said the Simmba actor to Filmfare. It's such an adorable statement by him, right?

Here's What Ranver Singh Loves The Most About Deepika Padukone

When Ranveer Singh was asked about the one thing that he loves the most about Deepika Padukone, he said, "She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it."

On The Work Front – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's latest movie Simmba collected Rs 224.84 Crores at the box office and still stands firm as a rock in its 3rd week. Going by the numbers and the positive word of mouth, Simmba might even cross the Rs 300 Crore mark in its lifetime.

On The Work Front – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, where she plays the role of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie would be moving and emotional and showcase the triumph of the unquashable human spirit.

Chhapaak is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2019. The storyline is new and we're sure that it'll be a hit at the box office.