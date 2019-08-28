Did Salman Khan Gift House Worth Rs 55 Lakh To Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal In Mumbai?

Salman Khan buys house for Ranu Mondal; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Remember the woman whose viral video of her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' took the internet by storm? Well by now, you folks must be aware that her name is Ranu Mondal.

Recently, the singing sensation hit headlines again when she recorded a song with Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film, 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. He had even posted a video of Ranu recording for his track and captioned it as, "Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented Ranu Mondal who has a divine voice, all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true, thanks for all your love and support'." (sic)

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too is mighty impressed with her and even gifted her an abode worth Rs. 55 lakhs in Mumbai.

There were talks about how the superstar is even thinking of offering her a song in 'Dabangg 3'. Well, it turns out, these reports were false.

According to the latest report in Times Of India, these are mere rumours and there is no truth in reports about Salman gifting any house to the singing sensation.

The online portal quoted a source as saying, "There is no truth in this piece of news. Salman has neither bought a house for the lady nor there is any discussion about the song."

Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3'. The actor recently grabbed eyeballs after quitting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

