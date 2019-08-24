Did Stardom Come At A Price For Tabu? Find Out What She Says

Tabu is an actress who does things at her own pace, and gives quality more importance than how many films she does. This can be seen in her choice of films. She has not only won the National Film Award for Best Actress, but also been honored with the Padma Shri. So what is the space she is in today? Tabu answers that she has come out of 30 years in Bollywood as a person with no self-doubt but immense self-awareness. Read on.

Tabu told IANS, "(It's) Not self doubt, but I try to ask myself lots of questions before saying 'yes' or 'no' to a project. I want to be sure, because that is important for me. I ask myself, 'why am I doing it?', or 'why don't I want to do this particular thing'? When I am convinced with my answers, only then will I go ahead with it. However, a film's becoming successful or not is a chance that everyone takes."

When asked if her stardom came at a price, she said, "I didn't have to trade anything. I did whatever I wanted to. Whatever I have given, I did on my own will. I did not think of it as a sacrifice. I did what I liked and didn't do what I didn't (like). There are ups and downs in every profession but I don't look at those as sacrifices."

She continued to speak about her recipe for success. "Being satisfied with life. If you have been able to follow your intuitions and your heart, and be true to who you are and to your work, I think that is success. I don't know if I have cracked it, but I have been lucky. Of course, hard work and sincerity have also contributed (in my success)," she said.

The next film that we will see Tabu in, is Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite Saif Ali Khan, and Alaia F, who will be making her debut. She was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun.

