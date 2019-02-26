Gully Boy Unknown Fact: Did You Know The Original Lyrics Of Apna Time Aayega?

The popular track of Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega has become everyone's favourite song from 2019. But did you know that the original lyrics of 'Apna Time Aayega'? A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "The original track features the words, 'Sabka Time Aayega', however, Zoya's father the respected Javed Akhtar Saab pointed out that the usage of the word 'Sabka' was a generalization, and that changing it to 'Apna Time Aayega' will make it more personal and relatable to each person in the audience."

The source continued, "If you look at it, changing the word Sabka to Apna did work wonders for the track with almost everyone mouthing the lines, if that wasn't all, the fact that these same words were used on the publicity material and merchandise drove the point home capitalizing on the fact that each individual looks first to himself and then to the others."

As far as Gully Boy's box office collection is concerned, a few hours ago, Taran Adarsh tweeted about its collection, "#GullyBoy is slowing down... Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz."

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht & Kabir Khan's 83.