English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Gully Boy Unknown Fact: Did You Know The Original Lyrics Of Apna Time Aayega?

    By
    |

    The popular track of Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega has become everyone's favourite song from 2019. But did you know that the original lyrics of 'Apna Time Aayega'? A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "The original track features the words, 'Sabka Time Aayega', however, Zoya's father the respected Javed Akhtar Saab pointed out that the usage of the word 'Sabka' was a generalization, and that changing it to 'Apna Time Aayega' will make it more personal and relatable to each person in the audience."

    The source continued, "If you look at it, changing the word Sabka to Apna did work wonders for the track with almost everyone mouthing the lines, if that wasn't all, the fact that these same words were used on the publicity material and merchandise drove the point home capitalizing on the fact that each individual looks first to himself and then to the others."

    did-you-know-the-original-lyrics-apna-time-aayega

    As far as Gully Boy's box office collection is concerned, a few hours ago, Taran Adarsh tweeted about its collection, "#GullyBoy is slowing down... Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz."

    On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht & Kabir Khan's 83.

    Read more about: gully boy
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue