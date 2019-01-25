Did You Spot Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani & Sunil Grover In Salman Khan's Bharat Teaser? We Did!

Is This Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan can smile this much only while looking at Katrina Kaif and going by her hair, height and skin tone, we assume it's indeed Katrina Kaif herself! What do you think, folks?

Is This Sunil Grover?

The scene where Salman Khan is worked up on a punching bag, yes, that's Sunil Grover right there for you. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it scene! Thank us for highlighting it to you!

No Disha Patani!

We've watched the teaser over and over again to see if we can spot Disha Patani, but sadly, she's not there. We guess her look and Katrina Kaif's look will be shown only in the trailer.

Bharat – Grand Release

Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres during Eid 2019. Expectations are high and we're sure they'll not disappoint the audiences. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.