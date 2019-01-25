Did You Spot Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani & Sunil Grover In Salman Khan's Bharat Teaser? We Did!
The teaser of Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani is finally out and going by the buzz and hype surrounding it, the teaser has been loved by the audiences as it brings Salman Khan's swag back. Also, the whole 1 minute 26 seconds teaser is all about Salman Khan and there's no glimpse of either Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani. However, we've spotted Katrina in a millisecond, but they're all from the back. Check it out below...
Is This Katrina Kaif?
Salman Khan can smile this much only while looking at Katrina Kaif and going by her hair, height and skin tone, we assume it's indeed Katrina Kaif herself! What do you think, folks?
Is This Sunil Grover?
The scene where Salman Khan is worked up on a punching bag, yes, that's Sunil Grover right there for you. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it scene! Thank us for highlighting it to you!
No Disha Patani!
We've watched the teaser over and over again to see if we can spot Disha Patani, but sadly, she's not there. We guess her look and Katrina Kaif's look will be shown only in the trailer.
Bharat – Grand Release
Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres during Eid 2019. Expectations are high and we're sure they'll not disappoint the audiences. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.
