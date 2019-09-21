English
    Dil Hi Toh Hai, First Song From Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar Starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' Out

    By
    |

    Zee music just released the first song from Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' titled 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'. The video follows Farhan and Priyanka before their daughter (played by Zaira Wasim) is born.

    Dil Hi Toh Hai, First Song From Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar Starrer The Sky Is Pink Out

    We see the lead pair being young, free, careless and much in love. The visuals complement the soothing romantic melody. Watch the video here.

    Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra, The Sky Is Pink follows the emotional story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker, who died of pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal condition, at the young age of 18.

    The movie earlier premiered at the Toronto International Film festival, where it received a four-minute standing ovation.

    "That moment when you see the audience connect with your film is very special and at the World Premiere of The Sky is Pink at TIFF, we were blessed to have so many such moments. It's a wonderful start and I can't wait to bring this amazing story to audiences across India and the world," Priyanka was earlier quoted as saying.

    "Watching the film for the first time with an audience is always an unnerving experience. And when it's a world stage with a lot of expectations and 2,000 people - it's even more terrifying. So when they laughed out loud multiple times and then wept audibly, it was utterly moving and overwhelming. I can't wait to share this baby of mine with the rest of the world, especially India," director Shonali Bose stated post the premiere.

    The film is set for a theatrical release on October 11.

