      Dilip Kumar Felicitated By World Book Of Records- London On His 97th Birthday!

      By Lekhaka
      On the auspicious occasion of 97th birthday of Padma Vibhushan Dilip Kumar, the legendary thespian was felicitated by World Book of Records, London with WBR Golden Era of Bollywood honour for being legendary actor and his matchless contribution to Indian Cinema and promoting social causes.

      The Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Mr. Aslam Khan, his sisters Mrs. Saeeda Khan, Mrs. Farida Khan and Mrs. Saira Banu (Wife of Shri Dilip Kumar) by Shri Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court, Advocate (President, World Book of Records), Mr. Usman Khan (Adjudicator, World Book of Records, Mumbai) along with other prominent guests.

      Amid the occasion, many other stars from Bollywood including Manoj Kumar, Prem Chopra, Chandra Shekhar, Dharmendra, Biswajit, Saleem Khan, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kamini Kaushal, Waheeda Rehman, Mala Sinha, Asha Parikh, Helen, Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini, Leena Chandavarkar, Rekha, Rakhi, Jatin Lalit, Ms. Parul Chawla along with Shri Virendra Sharma (Member of Parliament, England), Shri Daler Mehndi (Brand Ambassador, World Book of Records - London), Dr. Diwakar Sukul (Chairman, World Book of Records, London) were congratulated.

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
