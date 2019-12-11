Dilip Kumar Thanks Fans For 'Boundless Love, Affection & Prayers' On 97th Birthday

One of Indian cinema's finest actors, Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 97th birthday today. The superstar is known for memorable performances in films like 'Madhumati', 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Ram Aur Shyam' amongst others.

As the thespian turns a year older today, birthday wishes and love have been pouring in from all corners for him. An overwhelmed Dilip Kumar thanked all his fans and well-wishers with a heartfelt note on social media.

The veteran actor shared a picture of himself on a reclining sofa. Dressed in a pink shirt, he looks his handsome best. He tweeted, "On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes."

Several Bollywood celebrities too took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday. Varun Dhawan tweeted, "Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai."

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Kangana says there has been more glamorous or better dancers female actors in the past but she believes in terms of universally accepted Method acting she has established herself in the top position and many agree with her when I ask her about the male actors she says no one has yet surpassed Yusuf Saab ( Dilip Kumar) his sophisticated subtle approach to his characters a beautiful blend of commercial and method. In those days people only knew loud stage acting he introduced method that too blended with his star appeal, we bow down to the legacy that is yet to be challenged. Happy birthday Dilip sir."

Meanwhile, recently, Dilip Kumar hit the news when he expressed his happiness on his 'sister' Lata Mangeshkar's well-being after she was hospitalised due to health reasons. He shared a throwback picture with her and wrote, "Overjoyed to hear the good news that My 'choti behen' Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata."

Speaking about his film journey, Dilip Kumar made his debut in the film industry with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944. But it was the 1947 film 'Jugnu' which was his first major box office hit.

