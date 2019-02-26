Diljit Dosanjh Becomes First Turbaned Celebrity Who Will Have Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds

Singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh is going to have a wax statue installed at the Madame Tussauds in New Delhi, and it is truly an honor for any celebrity. Diljit will be joining the likes of celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Virat Kohli and others. To add to that, he is going to be the first ever turbaned Sikh to have a wax statue installed in the reputed Madame Tussauds museum. That's quite amazing, right? Diljit and Madame Tussauds, both tweeted the news to netizens.

Diljit is going to be the first turbaned celebrity to have a wax statue unveiled at the Madam Tussauds wax museum. His fans are super excited about this and sending him congratulatory wishes on social media. Diljit's wax statue will be unveiled at the Delhi Madame Tussauds on Thursday. Breaking the news to his fans, Diljit had instagrammed this photo with the following caption, "#MadameTussauds 28 February 2019 📟

#WaxStatue DOSANJHANWALE Da 🤗😚

I'll be there Thursday Nu 😍Milde An.. LOVE MY FANS 😊🙏🏽 @madametussauds@madametussaudsdelhi 🚀"

Madame Tussauds also took to Twitter to break the news and announce a contest for fans to win a chance to be the first ones to view the display. The Delhi Madame Tussauds at the popular Connaught place houses wax statues of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Virat Kohli and many others.

Diljit has been seen in many Bollywood films such as Phillauri, Udta Punjab, and Soorma. He will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, Good News, which also has Kiara Advani in the cast. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is currently being filmed and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 6th, 2019. Good News will be Diljit's second movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan after Udta Punjab.

MOST READ: After Anupam Kher & Paresh Rawal, Madhur Bhandarkar Defends Kangana Ranaut's Horse Riding Scene