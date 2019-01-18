Diljit Dosanjh Destroys 'The Egg' That Broke Kylie Jenner's Most-liked Picture On Instagram!

It looked like nothing could beat Kylie Jenner as there was no one who could compete with her stunning looks, figure and style and just when you thought that she'll hold her 'most-liked picture on Instagram' for many more years to come, an egg came out of nowhere and shattered all of it. Yes, you read that right!

A newly created account on Instagram, 'Egg Gang' broke all records on Instagram and is now the most-liked picture ever and received 47,993,805 likes at the moment and the numbers will be much higher in just an hour as well. The Egg broke Kylie Jenner's record of 18 Million likes and made a world record of sorts.

However, our very own Diljit Dosanjh, who is a fan of Kylie Jenner, wasn't at all happy with the fact that an egg broke her Instagram record and took to his Twittle handle showing his disappointment so much so, that he took an egg, cracked it in the pan and stirred it hysterically with a grin on his face.

Diljit Dosanjh, captioned the video clip as, "Ley Ho Geya Kam Jaan..🥚🍳 Tension FREE Reh Tu.. Pa Post'an Rajj Rajj.. @KylieJenner #WorldRecordEgg P.S - Sangeya Na Kar... Das Deya Kar Je Koi Gal Hundi aa Tan."