    Diljit Dosanjh On Making Sure That Sardars Are Not Made Fun Of In His Films; Read Up!

    Diljit Dosanjh has grown to be one of the most loved celebrities in the country. As a hard-working, multi-talented artist, Diljit never stops pushing the envelope with regard to the kinds of roles he explores. With his next Bollywood film, Arjun Patiala, gearing to hit the theatres soon, Diljit had a few things to say about the portrayal of Sardars in Bollywood. He also spoke about how films in general have started accepting turbaned heroes, which was not the case before.

    Diljit Dosanjh’s Take On Portrayal Of Sardars In Bollywood

    According to Pinkvilla, in a recent interview, Diljit spoke about what kind of change he would like to see in the film industry's portrayal of Sardars. This is what he said - "What change can I bring alone? But what I feel is that whatever film I am doing, I will make sure that a Sardar character is not made fun of. It is a different thing that Sardars love making merry and having fun, but that doesn't mean people should make fun of us."

    He further added that he was initially discouraged from acting in films because there were no turbaned heroes at the time. "Because there were no turban heroes. Initially, even Punjabi films didn't have actors with turbans. Even when I had started acting, we didn't have heroes wearing turbans. People had told me not to enter the film industry as it was not my zone'. They said that I should stick to singing songs only because we had Sardar singers but we didn't have Sardar actors," he said.

    Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in the quirky romantic comedy movie Arjun Patiala, playing the titular role of a small town man. Starring opposite him will be Kriti Sanon, who will be playing the role of a journalist. The film also features Ronit Roy, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, and produced by T-Series and Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is set to release on July 26th, 2019.

    Watch the trailer of Arjun Patiala here -

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 20:28 [IST]
