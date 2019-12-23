Diljit Dosanjh On Exiting Producer Ramesh Taurani’s Next Opposite Yami Gautam

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy promoting his next outing, Good Newwz. The actor will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in the movie. During a recent promotional interview, the actor happened to open up about his exit from Ramesh Taurani’s next production opposite Yami Gautam.

Diljit told SpotboyE, “There was nothing like reconsidering my decision because my earlier films didn’t work. I wasn’t brooding or getting depressed about it. I don’t know talks of me leaving the film because of these reasons started going around.”

He further clarified his stand and added, “I didn’t like the script as much. Also, they didn’t have a script to start with. The copy of a proper script came to me very late, almost near the days we were supposed to begin the shoot. I still gave it a shot and read the script but was not convinced enough. That’s why I informed the producers about my decision and told them I would rather not do it than give it my half-heart effort. They also understood my point and we parted on an amicable note.”

The film was supposed to be directed by Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon. According to a few insiders, the actor decided to bow out of the project after the disaster of Arjun Patiala. The actor seems to be re-strategizing his Bollywood career whilst being uber careful in greenlighting new ventures.

Diljit’s highly anticipated Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie provides a humorous twist to the otherwise sensitive subject of IVF. Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

