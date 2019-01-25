English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Director Abhijit Panse Leaves Thackeray’s Special Screening Without Watching The Movie

    By
    |

    Thackeray is a much awaited film in which we will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of Balasaheb Thackeray, with Amrita Rao playing the role of his wife, Meenatai. Directed by Abhijit Panse, and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Thackeray will release today, January 25th, 2019. Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held on the occasion of Bal Thackeray's birthday which was attended by Nawaz Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, Rohit Shetty and others. But as per Times Now reports, Abhijit left without watching the movie.

    Thackeray Director Leaves Screening Without Watching Movie

    According to Times Now, Abhijit Panse left the screening of Thackeray without watching the movie. He reportedly arrived late for the screening, and looked disturbed. Rumor has it that Abhijit had a heated argument with Sanjay Raut, the film's writer, at the venue. Also, when Abhijit and his family asked for better seats at the screening, the organizers could not help them.

    A Marathi channel apparently asked Sanjay about the incident, and he said, "Abhijit Panse had some work because of which he was seen leaving the cinema hall."

    But the MNS Chitrapat Sena president Ameya Khopkar tweeted yesterday saying, "Abhijit, they behave like that. This is their culture. But the audience in Maharashtra is behind you." We don't know who exactly Khopkar is referring to here.

    Also, #ISupportAbhijeetPanse trend was started on Twitter yesterday.

    MOST READ: Tanushree Dutta Curses Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya & Rakhi Sawant In Another FURIOUS Statement

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue