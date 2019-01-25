Director Abhijit Panse Leaves Thackeray’s Special Screening Without Watching The Movie

Thackeray is a much awaited film in which we will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of Balasaheb Thackeray, with Amrita Rao playing the role of his wife, Meenatai. Directed by Abhijit Panse, and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Thackeray will release today, January 25th, 2019. Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held on the occasion of Bal Thackeray's birthday which was attended by Nawaz Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, Rohit Shetty and others. But as per Times Now reports, Abhijit left without watching the movie.

According to Times Now, Abhijit Panse left the screening of Thackeray without watching the movie. He reportedly arrived late for the screening, and looked disturbed. Rumor has it that Abhijit had a heated argument with Sanjay Raut, the film's writer, at the venue. Also, when Abhijit and his family asked for better seats at the screening, the organizers could not help them.

A Marathi channel apparently asked Sanjay about the incident, and he said, "Abhijit Panse had some work because of which he was seen leaving the cinema hall."

But the MNS Chitrapat Sena president Ameya Khopkar tweeted yesterday saying, "Abhijit, they behave like that. This is their culture. But the audience in Maharashtra is behind you." We don't know who exactly Khopkar is referring to here.

Also, #ISupportAbhijeetPanse trend was started on Twitter yesterday.

