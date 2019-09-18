English
    Director Shyam Ramsay Of 'Ramsay Brothers' Passes Away At 67; Read Details!

    When you hear the word, 'Ramsay Brothers', immediately horror films like 'Puraani Haveli', 'Tahkhaan', 'Andhera' pops up in your head. Well folks, if you have grown up watching these cult low-budget flicks, this piece of news might break your heart.

    Shyam Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay brothers, passed away at the age of 67 on Wednesday. The filmmaker was suffering from pneumonia since the last couple of days.

    "He was hospitalised Wednesday morning as he was not feeling well, so the family members got him hospitalised. He passed away in hospital due to pneumonia," a relative was quoted as saying by PTI.

    He is survived by two daughters Sasha and Namrata.

    Last year, Shyam's brother Tulsi Ramsay passed away. The director had complained of chest pain, however, he was declared dead by the time he was taken to the hospital.

    Apart from films like 'Puraani Haveli', 'Tahkhaana', 'Darwaaza', Shyam Ramsay is also known for India's first horror TV series, 'Zee Horror Show'.

