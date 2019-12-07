Disha Patani Admits Tiger Shroff Is Her Favourite Bollywood Action Hero

Disha Patani is one celebrity who is dedicated to her workout regime, and is constantly sharing video clips of the same on her Instagram. Disha has also shown a lot of interest in stunts and learning action sequences on the 'gram. We think she is inspired by Tiger Shroff, who is rumoured to be her boy friend, and we are not far from the truth. Disha says that Tiger is her favourite action star in Bollywood.

Admitting that she has always been a shy person who has preferred to spend her time watching action and thriller films, Disha opened up about some of her favourite action heroes from the west. "Jackie Chan is one of my heroes, and I love his work, especially in Rush Hour and Twin Dragons. He used to risk his life for his stunts. I actually got the chance to work with him in Kung Fu Yoga, which was an incredible experience. It made me realise how much hard work goes into a film like that," said Disha, according to Pinkvilla.

When she was asked about her favorite Bollywood action hero, she said, "My favourite action star in Bollywood is Tiger Shroff. No one can do what he does. One day I would love to be in my own superhero film, like Wonder Woman." Deepika Padukone too recently admitted that she would like to be part of a Desi superhero franchise like the Avengers.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Bharat, starring opposite Salman Khan. She is currently shooting for another Salman starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her next release is Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

