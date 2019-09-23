WAIT, WHAT! Disha Patani Calls Salman Khan 'A Santa Claus Sitting On Sets'; Read To Know Why

Disha Was Told That Salman Has An Intimating Personality

When quizzed about how it was to work with a senior actor like Salman, the actress opened up, "A lot of people told me that he has an intimidating personality. But he is so sweet, humble, funny and down to earth. He makes everyone feel comfortable."

What Made Disha Describe Salman As A Santa Claus?

She further added, "He is a family oriented person. I remember people coming to him for help. He is Santa Claus sitting on set, willing to help everyone."

In The Same Interview, Disha Revealed Why She Doesn't Like To Watch Her Films

The tabloid quoted Disha as saying, "Once I finish a film, I completely disconnect from it. I don't like to watch myself on screen. It makes me feel very awkward so once I've shot it, it's done."

The Actress Reveals Why She Doesn't Dwell On Her Last Film

"A project has to intrigue me. If I feel like, this is who I want to be in life at some point, I will do it. Every role and film comes with a certain amount of pressure but that has nothing to do with how well your last film did. You don't know how people are going to react to a story.

Sometimes, you may like the story but finally, what comes out on screen isn't what you envisioned so you can't always be sure that all your films will work."

Disha Still Feels Like A Newbie

"I still feel like I am too new. I've only done three films and I'm still hungry for different roles. And, I want to stay hungry. I never want to reach a point where I'm content with myself...I'm not from here and I've had to struggle to get here, so I want to keep struggling for different roles and films now," the actress told Hindustan Times.

Does She Feel Accepted In The Industry Now?

To this, she said, "People have been kind and accepting of me. If people don't like you, it has got nothing to do with you not being a star kid. If you are talented and hardworking, people accept you. It doesn't matter where you are from. Shahrukh was a nobody when he came to this business and look at him today."