Disha Patani SLAPS BACK HARD At Trolls: They Are Just Frustrated, Unhappy & Evil People

Disha Patani SLAPS BACK HARD At Trolls

"I really don't pay attention and not knowing these people certainly helps. There are so many frustrated people online who are not happy with their lives and are evil enough to say bad things about people who they don't even know. I focus on positive things. I am a happy-go-lucky person," she said to Mumbai Mirror.

I handle My Own Social Media Accounts

"I handle my own Instagram and I feel it's a fantastic opportunity to connect with people. It's also a great way to keep followers updated on projects and get their feedback," she said.

Disha Patani - Like A Boss

It's great to see Disha Patani slap back hard at the trolls who target her for unnecessary reasons. Maybe they'll learn a lesson from this and refrain themselves from spreading negativity all around and use the Internet for something good.

Disha Patani's Bharat

The lovely Disha Patani is all out promoting her upcoming movie Bharat and it also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Huge expectations are on Bharat and we're sure the movie will deliver a great treat to the audiences.