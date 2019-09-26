Disha Patani Doesn’t Think She Is Hot; Says She Is A Tomboy In Real Life

Disha Patani keeps blowing us away with gorgeous red carpet appearances, and stunning pictures on her social media. However, the Baaghi 2 actress doesn't think she is hot. Disha admits that she is a tomboy in real life, explaining what makes her fans consider her 'hot'.

Speaking to IANS, Disha said, "I don't consider myself as a hot person. I am very much like a tomboy in real life. It's only because of my photoshoots that people consider me to appear 'hot'! I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity."

It doesn't surprise us that Disha calls herself a tomboy, as we have seen from her Instagram profile, how much she is into action and stunt training. Disha's Instagram profile is flooded with images and videos of her trying to achieve back flips, front flips, and other workout routines!

Talking about her social media game, she said, "Social media is a part of my life. I definitely am an active user on social media handles like Instagram, but I like to keep reminding myself that there is a life outside the Internet and I make it a point to balance out my time on social media." She recently launched her Youtube channel.

Disha hits the headlines frequently for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff. The two are often snapped out on dates, and on drives. On the work front, she was last seen in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Bharat. Next, she will feature in a romantic thriller titled Malang, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is expected to release in 2020.

MOST READ: Saand Ki Aankh Ageism Debate: Soni Razdan Says It Doesn't Make Sense To Cast Young Actors