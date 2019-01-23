Pics! Disha Patani Dropped By Tiger Shroff’s House And The Two Headed Out For A Late Night Drive
Disha Patani and Tiger Shrofff have been spotted on numerous occasions together, at lunch and dinner dates, at the airport flying off for vacation. This has led many of us to believe that the two are dating but they have never admitted to being in a relationship. However, they don't have any problems being snapped together. On Tuesday night, Disha Patani was snapped at Tiger Shroff's house and the two headed out for a drive later. Check them out in these pictures!
Disha Patani dropped by her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff's house on Tuesday night, and the two headed out for a late night drive after that. Disha can be seen sporting a casual look in a white tee, with no make up, and her long tresses let free. Tiger's chiseled body was on show as he wore a striped t-shirt vest.
Disha and Tiger have been snapped on numerous occasions together, from lunch and dinner dates to airport spotting. The two even rang in New Year's in Maldives as both of them posted gorgeous beach pictures from their vacation on social media.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about his link up rumors with Disha, Tiger had said, "I don't know... it's part and parcel of being an actor. If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors' personal life. I enjoy Disha's company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected."
On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar's sequel to Student Of The Year, as well as in a film with his icon Hrithik Roshan. Disha, on the other hand, will be seen in Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and others.
