English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    WAIT WHAT! Disha Patani Feels She & Salman Khan Might Never Work Together After Bharat

    By
    |
    Bharat: Disha Patani feels she might not work with Salman Khan again; Here's why | FilmiBeat

    Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Bharat' is all set to hit the big screens next week. One of the reasons why the film is one of the most anticipated ones is that we will get see the superstar share screen space with Disha Patani for the first time. The actress plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film and we even got a glimpse of it in the 'Slow Motion' song. Their sizzling chemistry in it left everyone asking for more.

    However, Disha feels that she might not reunite with the superstar in the future. Wait folks, before you run your horses wild, we will tell you the reason behind her shocking statement.

    Disha's Role In Bharat Is More Of A Special Appearance

    In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha said, "Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don't know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script."

    Disha & Salman Might Never Reunite In The Future

    When asked the reason behind it, the actress added, "Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate "yes". He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era."

    The Actress Never Expected Something Like This

    While Disha feels she might not get a second chance to work with Salman, the actress is glad that her debut with Salman is being appreciated by all. "I am glad that people like to see us together. The chemistry between us is great, I never expected something like this. I got lucky with the song and want to thank the choreographer and Ali sir for the way it's been shot," she was further quoted as saying.

    On Shaking A Leg With Salman Khan

    Earlier in an interview while speaking about shooting for 'Slow Motion' song with Salman, Disha said, "You have to dance according to him (Salman). That's how it is. You've to see what he's doing and go according to what he is doing because he has this charm. He makes everything his own. That's what you call 'Salman Khan style'.

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani SLAPS BACK HARD At Trolls: They Are Just Frustrated, Unhappy & Evil People

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan disha patani bharat
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue