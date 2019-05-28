WAIT WHAT! Disha Patani Feels She & Salman Khan Might Never Work Together After Bharat

Disha's Role In Bharat Is More Of A Special Appearance

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha said, "Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don't know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script."

Disha & Salman Might Never Reunite In The Future

When asked the reason behind it, the actress added, "Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate "yes". He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era."

The Actress Never Expected Something Like This

While Disha feels she might not get a second chance to work with Salman, the actress is glad that her debut with Salman is being appreciated by all. "I am glad that people like to see us together. The chemistry between us is great, I never expected something like this. I got lucky with the song and want to thank the choreographer and Ali sir for the way it's been shot," she was further quoted as saying.

On Shaking A Leg With Salman Khan

Earlier in an interview while speaking about shooting for 'Slow Motion' song with Salman, Disha said, "You have to dance according to him (Salman). That's how it is. You've to see what he's doing and go according to what he is doing because he has this charm. He makes everything his own. That's what you call 'Salman Khan style'.