Disha Patani Is Glad That Her Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Returned From Serbia In One Piece!

After the blockbuster success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen once again in an action-packed avatar in the third installment of the franchise. The actor who is currently busy with the shooting for this action flick, recently returned back from the Serbia schedule of the film.

The actor earlier suffered from minor cuts and scraps on his back while shooting for the movie. Recently, Tiger posted a short video of his look from Baaghi 3 with a tune playing the background. His caption for it read, "Looking back at something special...and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece #baaghi3."

Disha Patani couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment on her beau's post and wrote, "I'm glad too." Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan too confirmed that the Serbia schedule was a tough nut to crack and wrote, "Indeed what a schd u've out done yourself tigz !!!! Hehehe."

Earlier, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff visited Baaghi 3 sets in Serbia and even penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. She wrote, "On location with my son who is shooting action bare body in zero degrees. Dedication, discipline, sheer hard work, will power and perfection in everything he does, is what makes me a die hard Tigerian❤️ my thanks and gratitude to team tiger, Ahmed, NGE and the incredible crew that is shooting in tough conditions with tiger to make an incredible movie!!! God bless them🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️"

The actor even shared a video of him undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy, the place one goes inside a pressurized compact room or tube to breathe in pure oxygen, to test his superpowers.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma.

(All social media posts are unedited)

