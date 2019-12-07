Disha Patani's Monochrome Looks From Her Latest Photoshoot Turns Up The Heat In Winter!

Setting the temperatures soaring, the hottest girl of B-town, Disha Patani is capturing hearts as she turned cover girl for the December issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine. Disha's fashion game has always been on point and she is one of the few actresses who do justice to any look she carries.

Disha is creating a niche for herself in the industry and her growth as an actor is remarkable. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the inside images from the shoot and we just can't stop drooling over them.

In the inside pictures, the actress is totally killing it with her boss lady vibes in the monochrome outfits. Have a look at them here.

Dare To Stare! White formal yet dressy shirt teamed with an ankle-length printed skirt and edgy boots are what completes her first look. The highlight of the look is the bright red lipstick with an intense gaze and perfected chiseled jawline. Keeping the jewellery minimalistic, Disha lets the outfit take the front seat. Gothic Love The 'Bharat' actress brings about all the glam in leather zipper-jacket with a black jumpsuit giving it a mild-gothic vibe to her with blood-red lip color and perfected defined eyebrows. We are loving this one! Hello Beautiful Next is her girl next door yet edgy look with white puffed sleeves top tucked with white/black ruffled at the hemmed skirt. The striking patterned knee-length boots with open loose curled tresses and perfect make-up is what completes the look. Well, the entire look comes as a treat to the sore eye and very aptly defined her presence as "Right Here, Right Now." Stealing Hearts & How! The best is saved for the last. Keeping the entire ensemble simple and black, Disha enthralls in this attire and her wine colored beret has all the hearts. The outfit shouts "I am here to stay" vibe and we totally agree. Minimalistic jewellery, high peep toes, bright red lips complete the look and she looks like an absolute vision that cannot be missed.

To capture it all, Disha truly is the style inspiration that we all need and well, these inside pictures are proof! Do you folks agree with us too?

Speaking about films, the actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is an Eid 2020 release.

