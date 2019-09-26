Disha Patani On Salman Khan: A Lot Of People Told Me That He Has An Intimidating Personality...

On Salman Khan

"A lot of people told me that he has an intimidating personality. But he is so sweet, humble, funny and down to earth. He makes everyone feel comfortable. He is a family oriented person. I remember people coming to him for help. He is Santa Claus sitting on set, willing to help everyone," she said about the senior actor.

'I'm Still Hungry For Different Roles'

In the same interview, she discussed her work and said, "I still feel like I am too new. I've only done three films and I'm still hungry for different roles. And, I want to stay hungry. I never want to reach a point where I'm content with myself...I'm not from here and I've had to struggle to get here, so I want to keep struggling for different roles and films now."

On Being Accepted In The Industry

She also spoke about being accepted in Bollywood and said it's got nothing to do with being a star kid. If you are talented and hardworking, people accept you; she says.

On Not Watching Her Own Films

The actress also made an interesting revelation that once she's done with a project, she doesn't like to see herself on the screen. She added that she completely disconnects and feels awkward to watch her on the screen.