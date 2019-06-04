Disha Patani's Parents REACT LIKE THIS On Her Glamorous Pictures On Instagram!

Disha Reveals Her Parents' Reaction On Her Pictures & Who Stalks Her The Most

"I think they are cool with it. My parents have been extremely supportive of me. I've always shared the pictures I shoot with my family because I want to keep them in the know. My mother is on Instagram now, with a different name. She stalks me, so I don't send the pictures anymore," Disha was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

'My Father Feels Awkward,' Confesses The Actress

She said, "I know they [parents] are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family group. After all, he is a father."

Disha Says She Is Still Shy & Tomboyish

"Physically, I have undergone a transformation, but inside, I am still shy, tomboyish and in my zone. I am a girl who likes wearing shorts, basketball jersey and simple sports shoes when I am not shooting. I am a mother to three kids (her pets)."

Disha Opens Up About Her Struggling Days

"I struggle every day to become better. When I shifted to Mumbai, I used to stay in a modest apartment. I used to share it with 16-17-year-old foreign models. They couldn't speak English, but they lived here on their own. They travelled and cooked themselves. Nobody looked after them. That inspired me a lot."

'Beneath The Glamorous Exterior, I Am Still The Pahadi Girl I Used To Be'

She further added, "I am actually from Uttarakhand, and leaving that to come here was a big decision. I don't socialise, so I didn't really face any issues as far as getting accustomed to the city life is concerned. I am a homebody. And beneath the glamorous exterior, I am still the pahadi girl that I used to be."