    Disha Patani's Parents REACT LIKE THIS On Her Glamorous Pictures On Instagram!

    Disha Patani enjoys a massive fan-following on Instagram. If you go through her social media feed, you would see that the actress often keeps sharing her glamorous pictures and sizzling hot photo-shoots. Within a short span of time, the actress has earned around 21.7 million followers on Instagram which shows that she's quite a rage on social media.

    Disha who hails from a humble background, recently revealed how her parents react to her pictures on Instagram in an interview with Bombay Times.

    Disha Reveals Her Parents' Reaction On Her Pictures & Who Stalks Her The Most

    "I think they are cool with it. My parents have been extremely supportive of me. I've always shared the pictures I shoot with my family because I want to keep them in the know. My mother is on Instagram now, with a different name. She stalks me, so I don't send the pictures anymore," Disha was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

    'My Father Feels Awkward,' Confesses The Actress

    She said, "I know they [parents] are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family group. After all, he is a father."

    Disha Says She Is Still Shy & Tomboyish

    "Physically, I have undergone a transformation, but inside, I am still shy, tomboyish and in my zone. I am a girl who likes wearing shorts, basketball jersey and simple sports shoes when I am not shooting. I am a mother to three kids (her pets)."

    Disha Opens Up About Her Struggling Days

    "I struggle every day to become better. When I shifted to Mumbai, I used to stay in a modest apartment. I used to share it with 16-17-year-old foreign models. They couldn't speak English, but they lived here on their own. They travelled and cooked themselves. Nobody looked after them. That inspired me a lot."

    'Beneath The Glamorous Exterior, I Am Still The Pahadi Girl I Used To Be'

    She further added, "I am actually from Uttarakhand, and leaving that to come here was a big decision. I don't socialise, so I didn't really face any issues as far as getting accustomed to the city life is concerned. I am a homebody. And beneath the glamorous exterior, I am still the pahadi girl that I used to be."

    On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
