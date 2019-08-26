English
    Disha Patani Stuns Tiger Shroff With Her Incredible Back Flip; Watch Video!

    If you didn't know it already, Disha Patani is a huge fitness freak, and she often takes to her Instagram to share videos of her at the gym. She is particularly passionate about stunts. This may have been rubbed off on her by Tiger Shroff's obsession with the same. In the most recent video that she posted, Disha can be seen nailing a back flip, and her rumored boyfriend Tiger, is all praises for it. Check it out!

    Video: Disha Patani’s Amazing Back Flip Stuns Tiger Shroff!

    Disha Patani gave us major fitness goals when she posted a video of herself doing a back flip, over a rope. She captioned it, "Monday morning be like and Of course ignore the epic fall still learning." (sic). When landing, however, she loses her balance and lands on her back. But Tiger Shroff is amazed nonetheless, as he commented, "Woahhh awesome height!" (sic).

    Monday morning be like🦖 and Ofcourse ignore the epic fall🤪 still learning🤓

    A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

    On the work front for Disha, she was last seen in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Bharat. Her next project is 'Malang' which is being firected by Mohit Suri. The movie also stars, Asitya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor.

    Tiger on the other hand, is all geared up for the release of his action film with his idol, Hrithik Roshan. 'War' will be hitting theatres on October 2.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
