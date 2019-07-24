SHOCKING! Disha Patani Suffered Memory Loss For 6 Months Due to Head Injury!

Disha Patani is one fitness freak and her Instagram page can vouch for that. She has shared a number of workout videos. While speaking to Mid Day, Disha made some shocking revelations about suffering memory loss. Disha reveals, "I took to gymnastics three years ago. It's always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20."

She further added, "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."

In the same interview, the Baaghi 2 actress also revealed that she is no stranger to injury. Having once trained on concrete terrace floors, she recalls falling on her head and losing her memory. "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything."

For the unversed, Disha had recently suffered an injury, while shooting for Bharat. She had busted her knees and it took a while for the actress to recover from the injury. Nonetheless, the actress came back even stronger.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Malang. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.