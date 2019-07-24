English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Disha Patani Suffered Memory Loss For 6 Months Due to Head Injury!

    By
    |

    Disha Patani is one fitness freak and her Instagram page can vouch for that. She has shared a number of workout videos. While speaking to Mid-Day, Disha made some shocking revelations about suffering memory loss. Disha reveals, "I took to gymnastics three years ago. It's always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20."

    She further added, "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."

    disha-patani-suffered-memory-loss-for-six-months-due-to-head-injury

    In the same interview, the Baaghi 2 actress also revealed that she is no stranger to injury. Having once trained on concrete terrace floors, she recalls falling on her head and losing her memory. "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything."

    For the unversed, Disha recently suffered an injury, while shooting for Bharat. She had busted her knees and it took a while for the actress to recover from the injury. Nonetheless, the actress came back even stronger.

    On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Malang. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

    More DISHA PATANI News

    Read more about: disha patani
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue