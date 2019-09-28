English
    Disha Patani Talks About Feeling Accepted In Bollywood; Says Even Shah Rukh Was A Nobody Once

    Disha Patani has been in the Hindi film industry for just for years, yet she has made her mark on everyone. Having started her Bollywood career with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha has settled into the industry, and was last seen in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Bharat.

    Disha opened up about how she feels welcomed and accepted by audiences. Taking the example of Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, Disha said that a person may enter the industry as a nobody, but it is his or her talent and hardwork which will take them a long way.

    In an interview with Bombay Times, Disha said, "People have been kind and accepting of me. If people don't like you, it has got nothing to do with you not being a star kid. If you are talented and hardworking, people accept you. It doesn't matter where you are from. Shah Rukh Khan was a nobody when he came to this business and look at him today."

    She further revealed that she likes to disconnect from a film after she is done with it, and that she doesn't like to watch herself on screen.

    "Once I finish a film, I completely disconnect from it. I don't like to watch myself on screen. It makes me feel very awkward so once I've shot it, it's done," she said. Some time back, Disha had spoken about how she is a tomboy in real life and that she doesn't consider herself hot.

    Disha is currently shooting for Malang, a romantic thriller which is being directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated for a Valentine's Day release in 2020.

    disha patani
    Saturday, September 28, 2019
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
