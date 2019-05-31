Do Awards Matter To Salman Khan? The Superstar's Answer Will Leave You SURPRISED!

Awards Don't Matter To Me But They Do To Katrina

Salman was quoted as saying, "No, but they matter to her. She has worked really hard and it shouldn't go waste. She has worked so hard on this film that it looks really natural. When it shows on screen that you are working hard, then that is not hard work. But when it looks effortless, that is hard work."

Salman Says You Will Get To See A Very Different Katrina In Bharat

He added, "She has managed to do that in the film, with her dialogues, talafuz, and expressions. You will see a different Katrina in this film. She is also playing different age groups, and she has done a really good job."

Did Salman Take A Subtle Dig At Award Shows?

"For me, awards have never mattered. In fact, I want to put it in my contract, and send a notice that I shouldn't be considered for any nominations. And, if they do nominate me, then they have to talk paisa with me. Humara naam daalenge nomination ke andar, aur show ka naam badhega. Free fund ke andar woh humse paisa kamaa ke jaayenge, humko nahi chahiye."

Does The Superstar Read Reviews Of His Films?

To this, he replied, "No, I don't read the reviews (chuckles). I see the audiences' reactions because for me, that is the most important factor."

Salman On Getting Friday Jitters

"Yes, I do. Some show it, some don't. But everyone does. Everyone wants every film of theirs to be a bigger hit than the previous one."

The Actor's Hilarious Response When Asked If Katrina Is His Lucky Charm

"If she was my lucky charm, then Yuvvraaj (2008) should also have worked (at the box office). I think I am the lucky one here."