Do Awards Matter To Akshay Kumar? Here's What The Superstar Has To Say

In a career spanning more than two decades, Akshay Kumar has been a part of many blockbuster films and carved his own space in the film industry. Despite the ups and downs in his career, the actor continues to stay relevant and is considered to be one of the most busiest stars in Bollywood today.

The Good Newwz actor's film Padman even bagged the National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. Recently in a group interaction with media when the superstar was asked if awards matter to him, the actor said, "Of course, National Award matters , it is a prestigious award."

However, he took a dig at popular awards and further added, "If I think about other awards then I still remember one incident when I was trying to open an envelope and it was not opening , it was for best choreographer. Then I saw who was present and then realised that person was only awarded."

In the same interview, Akshay also opened up about good response to his latest release, Good Newwz and said, "The entire credit goes to my team for the kind of support they give me. Like for a building, it is important to have its strong pillars. But these kind of films come once in a blue moon. I consider myself lucky that I got a chance to work on these kind of films. Toilet -Ek Prem Katha was also different kind of film, similarly, Padman was also a different kind of film. I got these film and I am happy about it."

Further when asked to react on having a successful run at the box office this year, the actor said, "I can't believe so much business has happened this year. I feels nice to do such films , which are doing good business and money is coming to the industry, people can make more and more money. It goes to the studios, they make power to make more films."

Meanwhile, Akshay has an interesting line-up of films coming up next which include Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey, Ranjit M. Tiwari's Bell Bottom and Yash Raj Film's Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar On CAA Protest: I Don't Like Violence; Do Not Destroy Anybody's Property

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: Be Brave Enough To Face The Problem