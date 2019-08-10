English
    Does John Abraham Think The Hindi Film Industry Is Secular? Read To Find Out!

    John Abraham is all set for the release of his upcoming movie, Batla House, on Independence Day. The actor is busy with promotional events for the film. While at one such event, John took a question on whether the Hindi film industry is secular. Read to find out what he said.

    Is The Hindi Film Industry Secular? John Abraham Thinks Not

    When asked his opinion on whether the Hindi film industry is secular, John said, "Who told you that the industry is secular? The industry is not 100 per cent secular. It's polarised. This is a fact of life."

    Taking stock of current realities around the world, John added, "The problem is that the world is polarised. There is a dialogue in my film, 'It is not that a particular community is suffering, the entire world is suffering'. Look at (Donald) Trump, look at Brexit, look at Boris Johnson - the world is polarised today. You are living in this world, so, you have to deal with it."

    But that doesn't take away from John's love for this industry and this country. "At the same time, I feel this is the best country and the best industry," he said.

    In the age of social media, nearly everyone is empowered to make statements, without reflecting on them before they do so. Regarding this, John said, "Mostly, you see all this on social media because when you are sitting in an audience, there is something that actually controls our emotions and keeps us at bay from making irresponsible statements. On social media, none of us really have a face, which is why you will see the most toxic statements emerge. Do not believe in social media."

    Batla House is an action-thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani, based on the Batla House Operation of 2008. Apart from John, the film stars Mrunal Thakur. It is co-produced by John, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and others.

    john abraham batla house
