    Does Katrina Kaif Feel AWKWARD When She Bumps Into Her Exes? The Actress Opens Up!

    By
    |

    Katrina Kaif is known to be quite discreet about her personal life and has never spoken in the open about the men whom she dated in the past. However, now that she is single, the actress has been quite candid about her earlier relationships in her last couple of interviews.

    Recently while speaking with Times Of India, Katrina opened up about her cordial equation with her famous exes. She said that she doesn't believe in ending a relationship on a sour note.

    Katrina On Her Equation With Her Ex-boyfriends

    The actress was quoted as saying, "I just don't feel awkward and I don't carry any heavy thoughts about it. As I said, all my experiences have only given me something. Also, why do we have to make everything so complex and heavy?"

    Everyone Might Not React The Way Katrina Does

    "It's a personal thing and may not work for everyone, but if I had two options, I would always choose the simple one over the heavy and complex."

    This Is How Kat Would React If She Would Bump Into Her Exes!

    She further added, "Why would I want to feel awkward in anyone's presence? I would rather smile, laugh, have a good chat and keep it easy, instead of keeping a sad face. Simple!"

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan Too Recently Had Something Similar To Say

    The superstar said that he believes in maintaining friendships with his former girlfriends and called it, 'The most beautiful feeling in the world.'

