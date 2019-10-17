Does Saif Ali Khan Approve Sara Ali Khan's Rumoured Relationship With Kartik Aaryan? Actor Opens Up

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's linkup rumours first surfaced when the former admitted having a crush on the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor on Koffee With Karan. Soon, the duo signed a film together, which is Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic flick. This added more fuel to the dating rumours.

Post wrapping up the film, Kartik and Sara were often spotted visiting each other on the sets of their new films and also dropping each other at the airport. Recently in an interview with ETimes, Sara's father Saif Ali Khan opened up about her and Kartik's rumoured relationship.

The 'Laal Kaptaan' actor told the daily, "In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice."

He further added that even though he hasn't seen Sara and Kartik's film yet, he's sure 'it's decent.'

Earlier in an interview, Sara had opened up about her working experience with Kartik on Imtiaz Ali's film and was quoted as saying, " I can't believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike. Any girl would die to do that."

In yet another interview, she was quoted as saying, "Kartik is a talented actor, giving co-actor, and a considerate person; working with him has been a blast. We're both Imtiaz Ali fans, and I can't believe we've been given this opportunity."

If reports are to be believed, Kartik-Sara's film has been titled, 'Aaj Kal'. Apart from this movie, Kartik will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Dostana 2'. On the other hand, his leading lady will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No 1'.

ALSO READ: Affairs Aaj Kal: Why Is Kartik Aaryan Desperate To Maintain A Distance From Sara Ali Khan?