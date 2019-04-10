Don Franchise Belongs Only To Shahrukh Khan & Not Ranveer Singh! Zoya Calls The Rumours Nonsense
Reports are doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan has been dropped from the Don franchise and the filmmakers are considering Ranveer Singh as the new face who'll star in Don 3. Reports also stated that even Priyanka Chopra will not be a part of the installment and has been replaced by Deepika Padukone and the filmmakers see the husband-wife jodi to bring in more moolah at the box office. However, Zoya Akhtar opened up by saying that the news is not true and called it ''nonsense''.
Shahrukh Khan Is The Face Of The Don Franchise, Not Ranveer Singh
"Where did this come from? Ranveer Singh taking over Don? It sounds like an over-enthusiastic publicity gambit. No one except Shahrukh Khan will do Don 3, if and when it happens. He is the face and brand ambassador of the franchise,'' said a source to Deccan Chronicle.
People Just Want Shahrukh Khan To React, That's Not Happening!
''Right now, Farhan doesn't even have an idea for the plot in Don 3. People are jumping the gun in the hope that Farhan and Shahrukh will react. Sorry, not happening," the source summed it up.
The Rumours Are Nonsense, Says Zoya Akhtar
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar cleared the air by saying that there's no truth to the rumours by saying to Pinkvilla, "No, no. That's absolute nonsense."
When Asked About The Status Of Don 3
When asked about the status of Don 3, Zoya Akhtar had an unusual answer, ''Na toh main Farhan Akhtar hoon, nahi main Shahrukh Khan ya Ritesh Sidhwani hoon (Neither am I Farhan Akhtar, nor am I Shahrukh Khan or Ritesh Sidhwani)."
