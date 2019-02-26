English
    Donald Trump Dances To Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani Tune In This Funny Meme Video! Watch Here

    As funny as it might sound, a hilarious meme video has gone viral on the Internet, which shows the President of the United States Donald Trump dancing to the tunes of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani song Malhari. Someone photoshopped Donald Trump's head on Ranveer Singh's body and made it look as real as it gets. If there's someone who has never seen the original song, they will surely believe that Donald Trump has really danced to a Bollywood number. Check it out below...

    Donald Trump As Ranveer Singh

    The meme video has received maximum number of likes and retweets and is doing the rounds on several Twitter and Facebook groups. The photoshop level for this is surely a 10/10 without a doubt.

    Twitterati Gives The Video A Thumbs Up

    Twitterati seems to be extremely impressed with the video and gave it a double thumbs up for delivering a stellar meme that made everyone chuckle in an instant.

    God Emperor Trump

    For the uninitiated, Donald Trump is lovingly called 'God Emperor Trump' by his fans and the video proved that he's really an Emperor of some sorts.

    Can't Stop Watching This

    Another user stated that he can't stop watching the video and we wholeheartedly agree!

    Donald Trump Ranveer Singh Bollywood Dance Bajirao Mastani Malhari

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
