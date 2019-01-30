English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dostana 2: Alia Bhatt All Set To Star In The Karan Johar Production? Read Details!

    By
    |

    Dostana starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham released in the year 2008 and ended up being a superhit at the box office. The Karan Johar productional film was offbeat and the audiences loved it back then. Reports are doing the rounds that Dostana 2 is in the pipeline and Karan Johar has cast Alia Bhatt to play the lead actress and is scouting for the lead actors. However, Karan Johar took to Twitter a while ago and clarified the speculated rumours.

    What Karan Johar Has To Say About Dostana 2

    "For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved," tweeted Karan Johar.

    So Dostana 2 Will Eventually Happen!

    Going through Karan Johar's tweets, we're glad to know that Dostana 2 is eventually underway and will take time to develop. Thankfully, he gave fans something to gorge on!

    Busy With Several Other Projects

    Karan Johar has his hands full with various projects such as the multi-starrer Kalank, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News and many others.

    Alia Bhatt Can Do Justice To Dostana 2

    In case the script of Dostana 2 gets ready sooner than we expected, we're sure that Alia Bhatt can be a perfect cast to play the lead heroine and we hope Karan Johar will approach her for the same.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: dostana 2 alia bhatt karan johar
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue