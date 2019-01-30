Dostana 2: Alia Bhatt All Set To Star In The Karan Johar Production? Read Details!

What Karan Johar Has To Say About Dostana 2

"For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved," tweeted Karan Johar.

So Dostana 2 Will Eventually Happen!

Going through Karan Johar's tweets, we're glad to know that Dostana 2 is eventually underway and will take time to develop. Thankfully, he gave fans something to gorge on!

Busy With Several Other Projects

Karan Johar has his hands full with various projects such as the multi-starrer Kalank, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News and many others.

Alia Bhatt Can Do Justice To Dostana 2

In case the script of Dostana 2 gets ready sooner than we expected, we're sure that Alia Bhatt can be a perfect cast to play the lead heroine and we hope Karan Johar will approach her for the same.