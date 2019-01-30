Dostana 2: Alia Bhatt All Set To Star In The Karan Johar Production? Read Details!
Dostana starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham released in the year 2008 and ended up being a superhit at the box office. The Karan Johar productional film was offbeat and the audiences loved it back then. Reports are doing the rounds that Dostana 2 is in the pipeline and Karan Johar has cast Alia Bhatt to play the lead actress and is scouting for the lead actors. However, Karan Johar took to Twitter a while ago and clarified the speculated rumours.
What Karan Johar Has To Say About Dostana 2
"For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved," tweeted Karan Johar.
So Dostana 2 Will Eventually Happen!
Going through Karan Johar's tweets, we're glad to know that Dostana 2 is eventually underway and will take time to develop. Thankfully, he gave fans something to gorge on!
Busy With Several Other Projects
Karan Johar has his hands full with various projects such as the multi-starrer Kalank, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News and many others.
Alia Bhatt Can Do Justice To Dostana 2
In case the script of Dostana 2 gets ready sooner than we expected, we're sure that Alia Bhatt can be a perfect cast to play the lead heroine and we hope Karan Johar will approach her for the same.
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan