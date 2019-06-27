Dostana 2: Karan Johar Announces The Sequel With Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar Makes The Official Announcement About Dostana 2

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video announcing Dostana 2, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. He captioned the video as, "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @kartikaaryan @janhvikapoor & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @collindcunha - Watch out for the third suitable boy."

KJo Is Excited To Take The Dostana Franchise Forward

"I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

This Sounds Exciting!

The film will be helmed by Collin D' Cunha and will have Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing screen space for the first time. The third leading actor will be a debutant.

More Details About The Film

A source further spilled the beans, "The film follows a similar template as the original Dostana with humour woven in the screenplay. However, the subject of homosexuality will be tackled with sensitivity."

He further added, "The film will go on the floors by the year-end will hit the theatres in 2020."