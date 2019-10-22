    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & Lakshya Goof Around While Prepping For The Sequel

      By
      |

      Ever since it has been announced that a sequel to Karan Johar's 'Dostana' is on cards with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newbie, Lakshya, the excitement around the film just seems to be growing more and more. While the first film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Dostana 2' will be helmed by Colin D'Cunha.

      Recently, Kartik, Janhvi and Lakshya visited Karan Johar's office to begin their preparation for the film. Later, the director Colin D'Cunha took to his Instagram story to post a picture of the trio goofing around in between the prepping sessions.

      dostana2

      In the snap, Kartik is seen trying to fix something on Lakshya's shirt (who is lying on his back in front of them) while Janhvi sports a melodramatic look on her face. Buzz is that the trio will be heading to Punjab for the first shooting schedule which begins by the end of October.

      Speaking about the film's plot, a source earlier spilled the beans, "The film follows a similar template as the original Dostana with humour woven in the screenplay. However, the subject of homosexuality will be tackled with sensitivity."

      Janhvi was earlier quoted as saying by a leading tabloid, "It's a very interesting film. I am really excited about Dostana 2 because it's a very funny script. If you talk about path-breaking films, I feel this story will be like that. I am really thrilled to work with Kartik, and I hope everyone likes it."

      Interestingly, the film was earlier offered to Rajkummar Rao. However, the 'Made In China' actor couldn't be a part of the sequel due to date issues.

      'Dostana 2' is slated to hit the theatrical screens in 2020. Watch out this space for more updates.

      WAIT WHAT! Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor To Play Siblings In Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue