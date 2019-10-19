Dr Zeus LASHES OUT At Bala Makers For Ruining His Hit Song 'Don't Be Shy'!

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, 'Bala' is back in the news again for a wrong reason. After the film hit headlines for its concept being similar to Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman', the recently-released first song titled 'Don't Be Shy' from the film, has hit a new controversy.

Dr Zeus, the original creator of this hit number, has lashed out at 'Bala' makers for picking his hit numbers, 'Don't Be Shy' and 'Kangna Tera Ni' without his knowledge.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don't b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***** them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch." (sic)

Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽 — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

The recreated version has vocals by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade and has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Speaking about the track, the music composer-duo earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "The song certainly brings back our college memories and I'm sure it's one of the most popular songs that all of us have danced to. We have taken a few ideas and lovely hookline from the original song. There's a lovely flute piece which we have tried to reuse and tried to make it sound more lively and relevant for the youth to enjoy it and at the same time, retain Sachin-Jigar flavour to it."

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' revolves around the concept of premature balding and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 7, 2019.

