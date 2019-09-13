English
    Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Has Thick Skin For Bad Movie Critics

    By
    |

    Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for his flick Dream Girl. Bollywood celebrities watched the special screening of the film and Twitter is flooded with positive reviews for the film. The actor is busy promoting the film and in an interview, he was asked about his opinion on reviewers in the new media era.

    In his interview to News18, he said, "We live in this era of social media where everybody has the license to just give their opinion and say whatever they think on the internet. So, you can't control anybody. The idea is to just take motivation out of it. I have quite a thick skin that way. I might look very emotional, but I am very practical."

    He was asked if any of his earlier movies made him wake up in sweat. Ayushmann said that he was very tensed for three films after Vicky Donor. The actor stated that he was not getting good scripts and since Vicky Donor had set a benchmark, he took it as a responsibility to act in films that will meet the standards.

    Ayushmann added, "Writers were unable to write such scripts. And then suddenly, Dum Laga Ke Haisha happened, which was a rarity during that time. With this, filmmakers actually hit the content, taboos and social issues. Even Vicky Donor was a rarity when it came."

    The Badhai Ho actor was questioned about how he managed to mark his place in Bollywood being an outsider. He said that one shall always see good results as far as he is talented. The actor was quoted as saying, "If you're talented, you will get your due. Be it as a journalist, an actor, a director. It is beyond the realms of nepotism. Even star kids have their own troubles. But I think this is the best era to be an artist."

    Dream Girl released on September 13 and the film also has Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma and Nidhi Bisht in main roles.

