    Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Wishes She Could Do A Film Like Alia Bhatt’s Kapoor & Sons

    Nushrat Bharucha is flying high because her movie Dream Girl, had a great start today. The film has received good reviews from critics, and the box office predictions are projecting high numbers. Nushrat has previously starred in movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and others. The actress recently spoke about her career graph so far, and mentioned what kind of movie would make a difference to her career.

    Nushrat Wishes She Could Play Alia’s Role In Kapoor & Sons

    According to Pinkvilla, Nushrat shared that she would love to do a movie like Alia Bhatt's Kapoor & Sons.

    She said, "SKTKS happened to be a box-office success, but before that, did anybody want to see me in a big, successful film? No! I have been acting since 2008 now. The point is, I do what I want to do. People have started liking and appreciating me a bit more. I have grown with every film. Now if suddenly one of the films did well, in the last couple of years, it can't change the choices I have been making, or who I have been for close to 10 years. I have said this before too, if I could do a Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Alia Bhatt's role in it... even though it was about a family, I enjoyed watching her because the character was so nicely weaved in. I would also want to star in a film like Aankhon Dekhi (2013)."

    Talking about Dream Girl, Nushrat said, "I had a damn good experience shooting for this. The director (Raaj Shaandilyaa) had a great vibe, and he would make everyone laugh with his one-liners."

    Nushrat has starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
